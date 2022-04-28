Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDC opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

