Terminix Global (TMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Terminix Global to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Terminix Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Terminix Global stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
