Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.