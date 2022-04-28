Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
