Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.05.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.