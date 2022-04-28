Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.