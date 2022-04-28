TFI International (TFII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):

4/19/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$142.00.

4/8/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00.

3/15/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

3/14/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

