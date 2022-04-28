The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

