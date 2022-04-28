The Bank of Princeton Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

