The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Buys £40,500 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($51,618.66).

LON:CPC opened at GBX 84.79 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The City Pub Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.80 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.95 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £88.07 million and a PE ratio of -20.68.

CPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

