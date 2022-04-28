The Coca-Cola Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

KO stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

