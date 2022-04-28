The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith Sells 35,800 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72.

KO stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

