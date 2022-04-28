The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
