The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 42.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.56 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.