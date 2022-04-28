The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,913. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

