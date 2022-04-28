The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 32,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

