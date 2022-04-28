The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 32,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
