The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

