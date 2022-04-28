The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.06 ($91.46).

NEM stock opened at €75.90 ($81.61) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a one year high of €116.15 ($124.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of €80.66 and a 200-day moving average of €91.23.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

