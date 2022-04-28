The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

