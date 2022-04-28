The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 72.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 158.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MTW opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.
About Manitowoc (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
