The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 72.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 158.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.