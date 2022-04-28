The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the March 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,232.4 days.

NNWWF opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. North West has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Get North West alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NNWWF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.