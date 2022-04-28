The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.18) to GBX 730 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.36) to GBX 880 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 590 ($7.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

