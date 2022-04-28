The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

