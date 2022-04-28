The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.9-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

