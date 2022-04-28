The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

