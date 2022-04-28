TheStreet Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to D+

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

