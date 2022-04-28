Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

