thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.57 ($14.59).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €7.19 ($7.73) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($29.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.96.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.