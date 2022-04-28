Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 45.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.