Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

TVTY stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tivity Health by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

