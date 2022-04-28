Tivity Health (TVTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Tivity Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.750-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.75-1.84 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TVTY opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tivity Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

