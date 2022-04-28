TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $177.87 on Thursday. TopBuild has a one year low of $165.01 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TopBuild by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TopBuild by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.