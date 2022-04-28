Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.
Toshiba Company Profile (Get Rating)
