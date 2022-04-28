Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.