Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Toshiba (Get Rating)
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.