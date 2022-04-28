Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Toshiba alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba (Get Rating)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.