TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.69 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of €0.69 ($0.74) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 47.04 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.30 ($0.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.48.
