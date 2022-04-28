TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $434.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 256.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

