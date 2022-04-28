TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPIC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,380.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 355,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,384 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

