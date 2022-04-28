TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TradeUP Global by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

TUGC stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. TradeUP Global has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

