Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.44.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

