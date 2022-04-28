Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

