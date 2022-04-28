Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $254,767. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.