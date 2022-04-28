Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMCI opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $598,618.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

