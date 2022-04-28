TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$925.6-951.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.36 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.