Trimble (TRMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.950 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,015,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

