Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

