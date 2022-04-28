Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

TTBXF stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTBXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 235 ($3.00) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

