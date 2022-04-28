True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

