TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

TBI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $867.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,952,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 277.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 953,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

