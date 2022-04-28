Truist Financial Cuts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $70.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 68,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 404,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

