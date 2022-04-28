Truist Financial Raises Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,500.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,476.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,400.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,393.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,304.64. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.