Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Trustmark by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

